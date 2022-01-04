LSV Asset Management Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 17.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 21.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $617.83 million, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

