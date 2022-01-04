LSV Asset Management Has $629,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Old Second Bancorp worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

