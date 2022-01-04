LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

