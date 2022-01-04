Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. 23,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 888.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,303.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

