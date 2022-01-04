Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.14

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 240359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

