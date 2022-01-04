Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 65,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,199,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Get Macerich alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.