MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 56,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $24.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

