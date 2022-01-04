MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

