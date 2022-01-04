MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,313 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 392,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,247,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

