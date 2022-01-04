MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000.

GNMA opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

