MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 439.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $321.96 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.34 and its 200-day moving average is $301.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.83.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

