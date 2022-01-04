Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the November 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,715,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJWL remained flat at $$0.06 on Tuesday. 6,057,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,283. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

