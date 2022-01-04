Marcum Wealth LLC Has $503,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 52.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Moderna by 13.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 135.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,250 shares of company stock worth $128,820,735. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

