Marcum Wealth LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $97.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.