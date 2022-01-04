Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

