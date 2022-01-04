Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

