MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $396.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.