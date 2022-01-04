Marley Spoon AG (ASX:MMM) Insider Sells A$788,762.00 in Stock

Marley Spoon AG (ASX:MMM) insider Gilbert Siegel sold 857,350 shares of Marley Spoon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66), for a total value of A$788,762.00 ($567,454.68).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.79.

Marley Spoon Company Profile

Marley Spoon AG provides subscription-based weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company creates original recipes and delivers ingredients directly to customers for them to prepare and cook. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 327,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands.

