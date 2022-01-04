Marlin (POND) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Marlin has a total market cap of $49.11 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.04 or 0.08181598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00080064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.88 or 0.99950719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007512 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

