Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

