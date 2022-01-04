Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

