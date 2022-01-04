Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

