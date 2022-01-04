Martkist (MARTK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,963.00

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Martkist has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Martkist coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a market cap of $15,278.90 and approximately $2,963.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Martkist alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007335 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist Profile

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Buying and Selling Martkist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Martkist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Martkist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Martkist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Martkist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.