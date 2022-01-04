Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by 76.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Mastercard stock opened at $370.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.22 and its 200 day moving average is $355.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

