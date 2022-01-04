Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMND opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Mastermind has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

