Matisse Capital Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 1,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

