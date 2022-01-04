Matisse Capital Sells 8,005 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Matisse Capital lessened its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for 1.9% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.50% of General American Investors worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in General American Investors by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in General American Investors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stolper Co bought a new position in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

GAM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.37. 20,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,870. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

