Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $324.68 million and $9.19 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.84 or 0.08192812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00070008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00078102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.22 or 0.99758491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007427 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,598,562 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

