Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.12. 9,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVRBF)

Medivir AB engages in the development of pharmaceuticals products. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of transformative active cancer drugs. Its portfolio includes proprietary pipeline such as remetinostat, birinapant, MV-818, MV-828, and MIV-711 projects; and partnership pipeline which covers xerclear and MIV-802 project.

