Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,626 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of HP by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 552,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of HP by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

