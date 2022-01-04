Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,364 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

