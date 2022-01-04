Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

