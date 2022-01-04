Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 77.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

