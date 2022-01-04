Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,577 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,842. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ EA opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

