Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,815 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 732,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $320.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

