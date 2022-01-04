Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,197 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE:MAN opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

