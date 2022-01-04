Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 77.2% in December

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MTR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 9,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,564. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.76%.
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
