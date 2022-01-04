Metahero 1-Day Volume Hits $11.98 Million (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $641.63 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

