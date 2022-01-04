Methanex (TSE:MX) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned a C$60.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MX. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MX stock traded up C$3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,509. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.30. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.8699997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.