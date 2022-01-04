Metronome Price Tops $4.88 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Metronome has a total market cap of $61.14 million and $109,508.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00010351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.21 or 0.08161850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.74 or 1.00017025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007415 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,712,752 coins and its circulating supply is 12,540,558 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.