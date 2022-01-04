M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.35).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

M&G stock opened at GBX 207.05 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 173.69 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

