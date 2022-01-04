MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. MGM China has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
About MGM China
