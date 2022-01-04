MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. MGM China has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.