Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$12,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,815.

James Stuart Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,950.00.

Shares of MBX stock opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.87 million and a PE ratio of 31.92. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.87.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

