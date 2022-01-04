Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $836.11 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $810.49 and a 200-day moving average of $815.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.