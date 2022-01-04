Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 1,423 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 167,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $695.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.