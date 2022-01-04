Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 144 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $307.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

