Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $226.81 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day moving average is $222.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

