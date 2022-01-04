Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.91 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 36,146.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $1,220,000. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

