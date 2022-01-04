Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

AMGN stock opened at $226.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

