Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 818 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 472,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $133.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

